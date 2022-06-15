Exclusive: Abhimanyu Dasani calls his mother Bhagyashree's decision of quitting films as 'sacrifice'

Abhimanyu Dasani with Bhagyashree

Abhimanyu Dasani is extremely grateful for his mother Bhagyshree being around him during his childhood. He respected and hailed her mother's decision of choosing her family over her career as a 'big sacrifice.' The actor is geared up with his upcoming masala entertainer Nikamma, and he also joined DNA for an exclusive interaction. During the conversation, Abhimanyu acknowledged the fact that his mother put films on the backburner for family, and that too, at the peak of her career.

Check out Nikamma's funny scene

For the unversed, Bhagyashree became an overnight sensation for playing Suman in the all-time blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). A year later, she got married to actor Himalaya Dasani and she went on to dedicate her life to her family. While discussing further his mother's contribution, Abhimanyu added, "I am extremely grateful because the person that I am today, I wouldn't have been the same, if my mom wasn't around in my life. She has the biggest hand in making me the person I am. And that's why I want to live my life in such a way that she should be proud of me, professionally and personally." Abhimanyu also added that what her mother did for the family, he wouldn't have done it so easily. "Main nahi kar pata...main toh 100% nahi kar pata... it's not even a thought for me. I wouldn't have done it. She did, and that's what makes her the person she is. That's why we all look up to her...she's a pure soul." The Meenakshi Sundareshwar star does agree with the fact the current generation is too practical for making such brave decisions in life. "The world is running on convenience and not on principles, but if the world has the power to change you, then how will you change the world." He continued, "So be yourself, live how happy as long as you are not hurting anyone else."

In Nikamma, Abhimanyu is sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty. So when he was asked if he looks upon sharing screen space with his mother, the actor added, "I would enjoy working with her. She's fun (to be around), she loves food, and I love food. She loves to workout, and even I am fond of fitness." Sabir Khan's directorial Nikamma will hit big screens on June 17.