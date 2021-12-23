Exclusive: '83' director Kabir Khan reveals first thing Kapil Dev said to him

Kabir Khan is the man of the moment as the filmmaker has recreated the unbelievable Indian victory at the 1983 Cricket World and presented it in his latest film '83'. The director, in an exclusive conversation, talks about how he was very clear from the beginning that he is not making a biopic on Kapil Dev and rather focusing on those glorious 25 days in 1983. He also discusses about how the brilliant cast was put together and the box-office pressure he is facing as the director of the film based on an unforgettable moment in Indian history.

Talking to DNAIndia.com's Mugdha Kapoor Safaya, Kabir Khan shares what was the first thing Kapil Dev told him when he met the former cricketer for the first time for the film's preparation. "Jab main pehli baar Kapil sir se mila Bombay mein, the first thing he said to me is 'Kabir I hope you are making a film on the 83 team and not on me'. And I said 'sir absolutely.' if you watch the film, it is about 25 days of 1983. Usimein itna hai ki humein yeh samajh nahi aa raha tha usko kaise 2.5 hours mein samet le!"

The film has one of the most exciting cast seen in any Hindi film in last few years. It comprises of Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Jiiva and other actors who portray the living legends who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983. Sharing how difficult it was to put the ensemble cast, Kabir Khan says, "It was tough simply because I'm not just putting together any cricket team. Doing a fictional story on any cricket team that would have been easy. But I'm representing these icons. It was a difficult process because cricketing skills I still know and the kins of hard work Ballu sir (Balwinder Sandhu) has put in, in training the boys, I knew sir will be able to crack it and he has that veto power."

He also mentioned that there were two stages in the audition process - the actors first had to prove their cricketing skills on the pitch and then their performance behind the camera was tested. He adds, "We had two stages of audition. Ek cricket pitch thi casting director ke office ke bahar. First they had to show their skills on cricket and that was recorded. Balwinder sir would say if they had the raw material or not and then they would go in. We broke the hearts of several boys in the process. So, to get boys who could play at that level and then get their persona right. I've always said it's more about getting the persona right. It's not a lookalike contest that we are doing, we are doing a film. It's about that energy that a Sunil Gavaskar exudes, Srikkanth sir exudes."

Talking about Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film, Kabir says, "Today everyone is talking about Ranveer Singh looking like Kapil Dev but I still say as a director it's not the looks it's the expression, the accent that is making all the difference. If you dissect feature by feature they are not similar. It's the persona. When he walks and talks, it seems like Kapil Dev on-screen. It was a tough but enjoyable process."

Speaking on the box-office pressure ahead of the film's release, the filmmaker says that he likes to define films by their impact and longevity in the minds of the people. Kabir says, "No I think I had enough time, I had 20 months to release the pressure. In that sense now I’m very excited. I’m very happy and proud of the film I’ve made and I say that I’m a director who doesn’t like to define his films within the parameters of box office. I like to define films as how long do they stay in somebody’s mind. We’ve often seen films that don’t make money but 20 years later you remember it. And it has happened with some of my own films. Some films haven’t made that good money but people remember the film while some films make a lot money but people forget it in ten days. I can say this with complete conviction, that this film is going to last through my life and maybe beyond."

'83' releases in cinemas on December 24 in Hindi and as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.