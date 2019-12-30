'Exciting to be working on this film': Kartik Aaryan opens up about Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan is soon becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. The Luka Chuppi actor who started his journey with Luv Ranjan's cult classic Pyaar Ka Punchnama is soon becoming the heartthrob of the nation.

The actor, as of now, is on a success high and is celebrating the success of his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh which was accepted and loved by audiences all across India.

Kartik is currently also shooting for his next film titled Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshay. The Punjab schedule of the film recently wrapped up and the cast and crew are all set to begin the third schedule in Mumbai in the New Year. soon begin the third schedule of the film in Mumbai and thanks to

According to reports, Kartik opened up about the sequel to Karan Johar's Dostana and said that the second part of the film is also young and vibrant.

"It’s a young and vibrant film which will push the envelope. I really enjoy being on that set with everyone. It’s exciting to be working on this film.”

Post Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan will reportedly jet off to London to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 opposite Kiara Advani. It is also being reported that Kartik Aaryan will feature in a film that is being directed by the son of Sooraj Barjatiya.

Just yesterday Kartik was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Juhu with Sara Ali Khan wrapping up their upcoming film which will release on Valentines' Day.