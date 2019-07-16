Search icon
Exciting much? Amrita Rao wishes Sara Ali Khan to reprise her role in 'Ishq Vishk 2'

During an interaction with a media agency, Amrita Rao opened up about the recently announced sequel of her hit film, 'Ishq Vishk'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 10:15 AM IST

It's been quite a few months since the sequel to 2003 hit Ishq Vishk was announced. The original film helmed by Ken Ghosh had Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury in the lead roles. The film went on to become a sleeper hit. Meanwhile, talking about the sequel, producer Ramesh Taurani had said, "Yes, we are making a sequel to Ishq Vishk. The story is in the scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance or a college romance. Hopefully, in the next two-three months, we will lock the script and start looking for the director and cast."

During a recent interaction with IANS, when Amrita was asked about Ishq Vishk 2, she stated, "The way I look right now, I think I can (be) cast opposite Ishaan (Khatter, brother of Shahid) in 'Ishq Vishk 2'! I am just kidding. Who is going to be the next Payal? Let's rather have a quiz on that."

The actor added, "Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz's character."

Well, that's definitely an interesting star cast!

Meanwhile, Taurani had also said, "When we got Ken Ghosh on board, he had suggested two-three different concepts which would have required established stars and didn’t really impress me. Then, he came up with an idea to be headlined by newcomers, which we really liked and greenlit the project. We worked really hard on the film, the entire process from the first pitch to the wrap took us a year."

