'Excited' Alia Bhatt has this to say on five films in her kitty

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. She is shooting for back to back films and also has several films in her kitty. The talented actor's upcoming release is Sadak 2 in which she works for the first time with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and sister and actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Alia's most awaited film is Brahmastra which is finally releasing by the end of this year.

During an interaction with ET Times, when Alia was asked about the film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, she stated, "A lot will be spoken about Brahmastra when we start promoting it. For now, I will just say that it is releasing on December 4, 2020." The 26-year-old actor also said, "My experience has been nothing short of magic."

Alia further shared her interesting lineup of films by saying, "I have three films releasing this year. Sadak 2, Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, in that order. Next year, I have RRR and Takht. It is going to be exciting years for me."

On being quizzed about Takht in which she will be reuniting with her debut director Karan Johar, Alia went on to say, "Takht has a different take on history than Kalank. I will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film."

Alia is also set to make her debut down South with SS Rajamouli's RRR in which she will be seen alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan.