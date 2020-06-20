'Everything was centered around Sara, he was lost': Abhishek Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput after 'Kedarnath' release

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34 on June 14 and since then there have been a lot of theories floating around why he took such a drastic step. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who has worked with Sushant in debut film Kai Po Che and later in Kedarnath, in a recent interview said that he was a "troubled man, whose mind was systematically dismantled by the industry"

Abhishek was speaking to Enquiry, on Youtube when he said, "It’s a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind. Sushant was brilliant, he was an engineer, he was into astrophysics and quantum physics. But because we couldn’t box him into stereotypes we called him ‘off’. He was off, just off your radar. There’s this thing that if you’re not like us then you can’t be with us. There are so many camps that if you’re not part of a camp, even if you’re in the middle of a room, you will be ignored. It is true, especially for actors. I, as a filmmaker, can isolate myself. I can warn a young actor but he cannot see it at the time because the lights are so bright. You lose yourself."

Abhishek further added how Sushant was trobled while shooting for Kedarnath but when it was time to shoot he was 100% in the scene. For the uninformed, Kedarnath was the debut film of actress Sara Ali Khan. The filmmaker said that Sushant felt that all the media attention had diverted towards her and he became reclusive.

"I had not spoken to him for about a year and a half. There were times, you talk and then you’d go away to do a film. He must have changed his number 50 times and I remember when Kedarnath was coming out, the media had just slammed it. I don’t know what happened, he could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was centered around Sara at that time. He was just kind of lost. When the film released and it did really well, I sent him a message saying, 'Bro I have been trying to reach you, I’m not sure if you are upset, or just busy, but call me so we can chat. We made a super film together, again. If we are not going to celebrate it then what the hell are we going to celebrate in life? So please call me, I love you' to which he didn't respond. He didn’t respond to me on his birthday. I said to myself just let it be. I could see he was not in a good place but you cannot cross a line."

Abhishek was present at Sushant's funeral along with his wife. He was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday.