Naga Chaitanya is now set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got engaged in August and will be married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in October 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, once one of India's beloved celebrity couples, shocked fans when they announced their divorce in October 2021, just a few days before their wedding anniversary. Naga Chaitanya is now all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. Amid this, an old interview of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Anupama Chopra is going viral. She admitted how her carefully laid-out plans for her life had crumbled after divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quoted as saying, "I mean, man, with everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations (from the future). All my carefully laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best."

Recently, in an interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about the effects of a divorce on a woman and said, "Unfortunately, we live in a society which is so patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to… I’m not saying men don’t, men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgment and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

She also admitted how several things were being said about her which were untrue. "Many things were said about me that were absolutely untrue. But what held me back, I remember having this conversation with myself when things were really, really crappy and they were really, really… absolute lies were being spread. And there were many times when I wanted to come out and say, this is not true, let me tell you the truth," Samantha Ruth Prabhu said.

