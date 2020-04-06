'Every scene is delicious, there's so much for us to do in it': Deepika Padukone on Shakun Batra's film

Headlines

Meet woman, who has more followers on WhatsApp Channels than Bollywood stars, cricketers, IPL teams; she is not a celeb

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan expresses 'deep disappointment' over Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Team India squad

'Salah was ready to go to Saudi Arabia but...': West Ham striker Michail Antonio makes shocking claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who has more followers on WhatsApp Channels than Bollywood stars, cricketers, IPL teams; she is not a celeb

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

Healthiest sources of protein

8 healthy alternatives to soda

9 must-watch dark Korean thrillers on Netflix

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Meet woman, who has more followers on WhatsApp Channels than Bollywood stars, cricketers, IPL teams; she is not a celeb

After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee wishes to work with these two stars: 'I am waiting for...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Every scene is delicious, there's so much for us to do in it': Deepika Padukone on Shakun Batra's film

During an interaction, Deepika Padukone was all praises for the director of her forthcoming film, Shakun Batra.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 03:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Post 83, Deepika Padukone's forthcoming film is a Shakun Batra directorial. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Earlier, the dimpled beauty had revealed the film of domestic noir genre which is less explored in Bollywood per see. The shooting for the untitled film was set to kickstart in Sri Lanka, but due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, it has come to a halt.

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction, Deepika spoke at length about working with Shakun stating, "I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are the kinds of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships."The actor added, "The idea is simple but it's really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it's exactly that. I mean yes, of course, there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it."

Earlier, Deepika had also told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What are popsicle-stained lips? Step-by-step guide to achieve it

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE