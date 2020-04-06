'Every scene is delicious, there's so much for us to do in it': Deepika Padukone on Shakun Batra's film

During an interaction, Deepika Padukone was all praises for the director of her forthcoming film, Shakun Batra.

Post 83, Deepika Padukone's forthcoming film is a Shakun Batra directorial. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Earlier, the dimpled beauty had revealed the film of domestic noir genre which is less explored in Bollywood per see. The shooting for the untitled film was set to kickstart in Sri Lanka, but due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, it has come to a halt.

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction, Deepika spoke at length about working with Shakun stating, "I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are the kinds of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships."The actor added, "The idea is simple but it's really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it's exactly that. I mean yes, of course, there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it."

Earlier, Deepika had also told Hindustan Times, "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir."