'Every memory of this film has been fun and exciting': Ananya Pandey on working with Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday has made a wonderful mark in the Indian film industry with just two films. The actress is going to be making an appearance in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter where she will be seen in some action-packed stunning scenes.

About her role in the film, Ananya said, "So Khaali Peeli is my next film that is going to be releasing and it is with Ishaan and its directed by Maqbul sir and Ali Abbas Zafar sir is producing it. I'm excited about this film and it is a special film for me. I think every memory of this film has been fun and exciting."

Ananya further added, "It is a different film that I am doing and we got to spend a lot of time in Khaali Peeli taxi which was a lot of fun! Ishaan and I did a lot of our stunts in the film which is exciting for me as I have never done that before."

Apart from Khaali Peli, the actress has been exceedingly busy juggling between major projects which is Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and, her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her exploration in the south cinema. The actress, last year, had sparked a debate of nepotism during an interview. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress recently sparked the debate on nepotism again and said that star kids have an advantage as they have easier access to people from the industry.

Talking about the debate around nepotism, Ananya said, "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."