One of the questions that fans often have on their minds when it comes to their favourite celebrities is who manages their huge finances. Sara Ali Khan, in a candid confession at the Times Now Summit 2025, answered the question of who handles her money and decides where she invests it. Sara Ali Khan shared that over the years, she has learned about the pie. "I have learned that one should put small- small money in different sectors. So, of course, one is advised, my mom handles my money."

Sara Ali Khan also revealed that even her Google Pay (GPay) account is linked to her mother (Amrita Singh), and the OTPs come on her phone, adding that she cannot even book a ticket without her mother's knowledge. "So she always knows where I am," the actress said.

Speaking about her investments, Sara Ali Khan said that she has put her money into real estate, the share market, and gold bonds. Sara Ali Khan said that she is keen to think about diversification and that there’s more for her to do. “Right now, I know that I am not even at the tip of the iceberg as an actor," she said.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force, will be next seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro... In Dino, and in an as-yet-untitled spy comedy co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. For the unversed, in Sky Force, Sara Ali Khan played the role of the pregnant wife of a missing Air Force officer (played by Veer Pahariya).

