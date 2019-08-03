Search icon
'Even if I’m not shooting I just love being on set': Sanya Malhotra

"It makes me happy and extremely grateful whenever I’m in front of the camera", shares Sanya Malhotra

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 01:54 AM IST

Sanya Malhotra, Dangal

Dangal girl, Sanya Malhotra who has been creating quite a lot of buzz on the Internet for taking her fans down the memory lane with her recent trip to Tokyo where she spent 23 years of life, gives us some really interesting insights about her favourite part about filmmaking when she works on projects.

Talking about the same, Sanya shares, "Being on set in front of the camera, it makes me happy and extremely grateful whenever I’m in front of the camera. Even if I’m not shooting I just love being on set."

When she is not acting, she treats her fans with her dance videos recorded in studios and it definitely shows her how committed she is towards her work. Sanya is known to be a director’s actor and is appreciated for picking up different kinds of roles. The actress is appreciated for her versatile nature and possesses a knack for photography. 

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists.

Sanya is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph. She shared how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

 

