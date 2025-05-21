Suniel Shetty said while he is sad about Paresh Rawal stepping away from Hera Pheri 3, he wouldn't want things to sour between his co-stars. "Even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay", the actor said.

Suniel Shetty, one-third of the iconic trio of the Hera Pheri franchise, says he doesn't want any animosity between his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal after the latter decided to quit the film midway. Audiences were waiting to see Babu Bhaiya (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty) return in the third part of the popular comedy franchise, set to be directed by Priyadarshan. Hera Pheri 3 was yet to be officially announced. The film's future is now uncertain following Rawal's sudden departure from the project last week.

According to reports, Kumar - who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3 - has sued Rawal for his actions. Shetty said while he is sad about Rawal stepping away from the film, he wouldn't want things to sour between his co-stars. "I am heartbroken, (but) I believe it all will fall into place. At the same time, I am clueless because I heard (about) it through the media. I hope things can be mended. And even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

The 63-year-old actor will next be seen in the period drama Kesari Veer, alongside Sooraj Pancholi and debutante Akanksha Sharma. In the film, which follows the story of brave warriors who fought to save the Somnath temple from invaders in the 14th century, Shetty plays a warrior named Vegdaji Bhil. Directed by Prince Dhiman, Kesari Veer is produced by Kanubhai Chauhan of Chauhan Studios.

This year is also special for Shetty as it marks the silver jubilee of his cult film Dhadkan, in which he co-starred with Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film released on August 11, 2000. Coincidentally, Dhadkan is re-releasing on May 23, the same day as Kesari Veer. "I am happy that it's marking 25 years, it's a milestone... If I talk about one romantic film being a non-romantic hero, doing this one cult romantic film and being there, it excites you. But I am not happy that it's releasing on the same day. I would have loved it if it were a separate day altogether," he concluded.

