AR Rahman has finally reacted to his separation from Saira Banu, and also reflected his thoughts on the trolls that attacked him and his family.

AR Rahman has reacted to his divorce from Saira Banu and the public scrutiny over his personal life. It's been months since the Oscar-winning music composer announced his separation from Saira, and maintained a dignified silence on the same. However, recently, Rahman broke the silence over the divorce. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, AR Rahman said that a public figure or someone who is loved by the masses does get reviewed. He said, "The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?" Rahman said with calm clarity, reflecting on the relentless gaze that accompanies fame. “As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic… even those who criticise us — they’re all family."

Rahman also reacted to the trolling and asserted his belief in karma, "If I say things about someone’s family, someone will say things about mine. And we, as Indians, believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, a mother," The Chhaava composer revealed that when someone says something hurtful, "I pray, ‘Please God, forgive them and guide them'."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce separation

On November 19, 2024, AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu announced separation from the Oscar-winning music composer. The couple, who had tied the knot with each other on March 12, 1995, were together for 29 years. The statement read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time." On the work front, Rahman will bring his global concert, The Wonderment Tour, the mega concert will kickstart from Mumbai, on May 3.