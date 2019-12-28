Even Gaitonde knew his shit: Sacred Games actor Aamir Bashir lashes out at Saif Ali Khan's comment on CAA protests

A few days back, Saif Ali Khan was asked about his opinion on the CAA protests, on which the actor said he needs to think more since he might end up representing a different kind of protest. This comment has upset his Sacred Games co-star Aamir Bashir.

An upset Aamir taunted Saif on Twitter and said he should have spoken to him on the matter. Taking the reference of their Sacred Games characters Majid and Sartaj, Aamir stated that even Gaitonde knew his shit. He tweeted, “FFS!!! Talk to Majid, Sartaj! Even #Gaitonde knew his sh*t. #NotSacredGames #AntiCAAProtests #NRC_CAA_Protests.”

For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not spoken up on the CAA protests yet. Talking to PTI, Saif, however, had stated, “I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more.”

Talking about the definition of India, the actor said, “She will be defined by either the judiciary or the government or ultimately the people and we will know in what kind of environment we are living in. But it is still a little... That is dwelling on what I am reading and what I am told.”

In conclusion, Saif defended the silence of Bollywood celebrities. He added, “It is everybody’s right to protest peacefully and everybody’s right not to.”