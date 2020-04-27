'Even coming on magazine covers is big deal': Kriti Sanon on initial struggle in Bollywood, says star kids have it easy

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon says she is grateful for her journey in the industry and the success that she has enjoyed but has acknowledged that her journey would have been easier is she has been a star kid.

In a recent interview, Kriti talked about her career so far and the self-doubt she faced at the start of her career. Kriti said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time. My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now."

She further added, "I just feel like those things, the small struggles which you sometimes see happening very easily with other people and you’re like ‘why, what?’. I am probably way more experienced. But I feel those are the times that you let go of the clutter in your brain because there are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that you are getting as an outsider."

For the uninformed, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was heavily criticised when she had appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine with no projects to her credit, two years ago. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan had signed a second film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, before her first film Kedarnath had released. On the work front, Kriti will next be seen Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. It is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The film is slated to be released in July.