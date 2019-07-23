Even before Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade' releases in theatres, Karan Johar announces its Hindi remake

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be the latest favourite in Bollywood. The actor, who became an overnight star with Arjun Reddy, has been frequently making visits to Mumbai and we know the reason behind it. Karan Johar announced a few minutes back that Vijay's movie Dear Comrade would be remade in Hindi.

Dear Comrade, which is slated to release in theatres within three days on July 26, stars Vijay Deverakonda as the student leader, who falls in love with a state-level cricketer, played by Rashmika Mandanna. For the uninitiated, Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry was much-appreciated since they appeared in the movie Geetha Govindham.

Announcing the remake of Dear Comrade, KJo shared photos with Vijay and wrote, "Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!"

See his post here:

Interestingly Vijay's Arjun Reddy was also remade in Hindi recently. The movie, directed by original helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani as the female lead. Titled Kabir Singh, this movie went on to break Box Office records and much like Vijay, gave Shahid his due as an actor (despite many criticisms). The movie is still running successfully in theatres.