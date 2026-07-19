'Even a movie on Nathuram Godse may win now': CPI(M) slams 72nd National Film Awards 2026 jury for honouring Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

72nd National Film Awards 2026 jury chairman and Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj rejected suggestions that political considerations had influenced the jury's decisions. Randeep Hooda was named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Saturday took a swipe at the National Film Awards jury over the recognition given to Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Baby claimed the current political climate in the country was such that "even a movie on Nathuram Godse may receive an award." He was responding to reporters' questions about the Best Debut Director award conferred on Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. "I don't need to say anything more, do I? About 'Savarkar'... The current situation developing in India is such that even a movie about Godse might receive an award. It is deeply tragic," he said.

Asked about Article 370, which won the Best Feature Film award, Baby said he had not watched the film and therefore could not comment on its content. "I cannot comment on something I am unaware of. However, if the film portrays the revocation of Article 370 as an action that went against the core spirit and dignity of the Indian Constitution, then I agree with that perspective," he said. Referring to the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Baby said leaders from the union territory were scheduled to visit New Delhi on July 20 to campaign for the restoration of statehood. "If the movie reflects that idea, then I am very happy," he added.

Responding to reporters, National Film Awards jury chairman and Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj rejected suggestions that political considerations had influenced the jury's decisions. "When we watch a film, it is just a movie. We don't have politics in front of us. As a filmmaker myself, and along with the ten members of the jury, we only watched the films," he told reporters.

Speaking about Article 370, Jayaraj said the film had been made beautifully and noted that it had also won the Best Actress award. Commenting on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he praised Hooda's work as a debut director. "It was a very fine effort. As a new director, the way he recreated that era is absolutely magnificent. The team put in tremendous effort, especially in recreating the Cellular Jail and the entire period of the freedom struggle," he said.

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