FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'

Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win

ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages

Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans

Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Even a movie on Nathuram Godse may win now': CPI(M) slams 72nd National Film Awards 2026 jury for honouring Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

72nd National Film Awards 2026 jury chairman and Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj rejected suggestions that political considerations had influenced the jury's decisions. Randeep Hooda was named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

'Even a movie on Nathuram Godse may win now': CPI(M) slams 72nd National Film Awards 2026 jury for honouring Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Saturday took a swipe at the National Film Awards jury over the recognition given to Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Baby claimed the current political climate in the country was such that "even a movie on Nathuram Godse may receive an award." He was responding to reporters' questions about the Best Debut Director award conferred on Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. "I don't need to say anything more, do I? About 'Savarkar'... The current situation developing in India is such that even a movie about Godse might receive an award. It is deeply tragic," he said.

Asked about Article 370, which won the Best Feature Film award, Baby said he had not watched the film and therefore could not comment on its content. "I cannot comment on something I am unaware of. However, if the film portrays the revocation of Article 370 as an action that went against the core spirit and dignity of the Indian Constitution, then I agree with that perspective," he said. Referring to the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Baby said leaders from the union territory were scheduled to visit New Delhi on July 20 to campaign for the restoration of statehood. "If the movie reflects that idea, then I am very happy," he added.

Responding to reporters, National Film Awards jury chairman and Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj rejected suggestions that political considerations had influenced the jury's decisions. "When we watch a film, it is just a movie. We don't have politics in front of us. As a filmmaker myself, and along with the ten members of the jury, we only watched the films," he told reporters.

Speaking about Article 370, Jayaraj said the film had been made beautifully and noted that it had also won the Best Actress award. Commenting on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he praised Hooda's work as a debut director. "It was a very fine effort. As a new director, the way he recreated that era is absolutely magnificent. The team put in tremendous effort, especially in recreating the Cellular Jail and the entire period of the freedom struggle," he said.

READ | Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'
Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages
Lionel Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Spain triggers retirement buzz
Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post fuels retirement buzz before World Cup final
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA
Sonam Wangchuk: Delhi High Court says activist not in detention, will remain in Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk will remain in Safdarjung Hospital: Delhi High Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement