Evelyn Sharma shares adorable picture of breastfeeding, talks about 'establishing routine'- See pic

Being a mother is a blessing, and breastfeeding is a mother's purest gift to her child. Actress Evelyn Sharma gave birth to an adorable daughter Ava Rania Bhindi last year in November. Today, the actress shared a blissful moment from her motherhood, the breastfeeding moment on her social media. Evelyn shared a picture where little Ava is sleeping beside her mommy and the actress happily acknowledge the moment with the caption, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts cluster feeding!!"

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' actress welcomed her first child with her husband, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, and shared the news on her social media with a sweet photo of herself and her daughter. Evelyn shared a sweet photo of herself cradling the newborn and disclosed the child's name: Ava Rania Bhindi. "The most important role of my life... #mommy to @avabhindi," she captioned the post.

Before becoming a mother, Evelyn Sharma has been displaying her baby belly and asking for parenting tips on social media for the past month. She wrote, “Parenting advice please? we’re so excited to step into this new role of parenthood, but after reading books and speaking to people it seems there’s nothing that can ever truly prepare you for it #babybhindi #babygirl #arrivingsoon #goodparenting #wingingit (sic).”

On May 15, Evelyn married Tushaan in a country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia. Tushaan is a dental surgeon and entrepreneur from Australia. In 2018, he and Evelyn met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. They quickly fell in love. On the work front, Evelyn Sharma was last seen in action-thriller 'Saaho,' and she also made her mark in two of 2014's rom-com 'Yaariyaan' and 'Main Tera Hero'