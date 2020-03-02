Estranged couple Masaba Gupta-Madhu Mantena granted divorce in September 2019?

It was back in 2018, Masaba Gupta took to her social media pages and announced that Madhu Mantena and she had decided to separate after marrying for three years. The ace fashion designer wrote a note which read as "To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."

Now as per reports in Spotboye, Masaba and Madhu were granted a divorce last year in September and it went unreported by the media. The estranged couple had filed for divorce at Bandra Family court and were granted the same in the second half of September 2019.

After a trial separation, Masaba and Madhu had released a statement that they will be getting divorced and go separate ways. It read as "After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy at this time."

For the uninitiated, Madhu is a film producer who has bagged projects like Ghajini and also co-founded Phantom Films.