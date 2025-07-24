'Established through my popularity': Ahaan Panday's statement claiming he is NOT related to Chunky Panday goes viral

In 2019, when Ahaan Panday was 19 years old, he went on Instagram Live to speak to his fans. During the live chat, when someone asked Ahaan Panday about his uncle, Ahaan Panday was reportedly irritated.

Ahaan Panday is slowly becoming one of the most talked-about star kids, especially for the response he has been getting for his Bollywood debut film, Saiyaara. With Ahaan Panday being touted as the next big superstar, many say that he is following in the footsteps of his uncle Chunky Panday and his cousin Ananya Panday, both of whom are popular names in the Indian film industry. Amid this, a viral comment of Ahaan Panday is going viral, where he seemingly denies having any ties with his uncle Chunky Panday.

What did Ahaan Panday say about Chunky Panday?

In 2019, when Ahaan Panday was 19 years old, he went on Instagram Live to speak to his fans. During the live chat, when someone asked Ahaan Panday about his uncle, Ahaan Panday was reportedly irritated. As per SpotboyE, Ahaan Panday said, "It’s funny that my surname is Panday, but I’m nowhere connected to him. My dad is Aloke Sharad Panday, and that’s the only Panday connection I have. I have established myself in B-town through my popularity."

How are Ahaan Panday and Chunky Panday related?

Ahaan Panday's viral comments have not aged well with the fans as his father, known as Chikki Panday, is Chunky Panday’s younger brother, and so, Ahaan Panday is related to him. It is not clear if Ahaan Panday's denial in 2019 was due to a family feud because the entire Panday family has put up a united front to support Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara.

Did Chunky Panday attend Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara premiere?

Chunky Panday was indeed in attendance at Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara's premiere. After the film ended, he was seen exiting the theatre with his wife Bhavana Panday. When asked how he liked the film, Chunky Panday proudly said, "Very good, best. Blockbuster."

