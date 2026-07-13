Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96: Anupam Kher, Isha Koppikar, Raza Murad pay emotional tributes

Following the news of his demise, several Bollywood personalities paid heartfelt tributes to Nand Kishore Goenka, remembering his immense contributions to society and his enduring legacy of public service.

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 96. Revered for his lifelong dedication to social service, philanthropy and community welfare, Goenka's passing has prompted tributes from political leaders, business figures and members of the film industry.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on his X handle, Dr Subhash Chandra wrote, "Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year's life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva, and national service as RSS sayam sevak."

Following the news of his demise, several Bollywood personalities paid heartfelt tributes to Nand Kishore Goenka, remembering his immense contributions to society and his enduring legacy of public service.

Anupam Kher took to his X handle and wrote, "Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti."

Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri. Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti! @subhashchandra https://t.co/uWMttJX9LD July 13, 2026

Isha Koppikar wrote on her X account, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family. May the Almighty grant strength to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji.

My heartfelt condolences to Dr. Subhash Chandra ji and the entire Goenka family.

May the Almighty grant strength to the family and eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti. — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 13, 2026

In a video message, veteran actor Raza Murad shared his tribute as he said, "I am deeply saddened by the news. Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Dr Subhash Chandra is no more but the good work he has done for the nation and its citizens will always be remembered as his living legacy."

Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal remains have been kept at his residence on A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive in Mumbai. His last rites will be held on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, located in Haryana's Hisar district.