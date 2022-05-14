Esha Gupta stuns Rajiv Adatia with her bold moves, grooves on Meri Jaan with him

Rajiv Adatia-Esha Gupta

Actress Esha Gupta and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, motivational speaker Rajiv Adatia have set Instagram on fire, as they collaborated for an Instagram reel. Esha amazed her followers by showing hot moves with Rajiv over the song Meri Jaan, and together they created a viral reel.

In the video, Esha looked smoking hot, and Rajiv was stunned by her sensuous moves. His reactions were quickly noticed by everyone, and he was ridiculed by his close friends.

Watch the video here

As soon as the video was out, Rajiv's friend took his class over his reaction. Umar Riaz commented, "Aaaaaag lagaaa di tune rajeeeeva!" Singer Neha Bhasin posted, "Raju stumped by @egupta ki hotness." Akshit Sukhija also pointed out, "you look nervous @rajivadatia." Vahbiz Dorabjee also added, "Oh my my...Firee." Richa Sharma also commented, "Oh bete."