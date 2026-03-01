Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit
Karan Aujla takes over Delhi in P-POP CULTURE India Tour opener, historic show draws 75,000 fans to JLN Stadium
Who is Ahmad Vahidi? New commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps
Explained: How India, West Indies can finish above South Africa in Group 1 and avoid England in T20 World Cup semifinal
Arundhati Roy's cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a gay role, to release after 37 years
BOLLYWOOD
The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Esha Gupta, who is known for Rustom, Jannat 2, Baadshaho, and others, has assured her followers of her safety after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing crisis in Middle East following the US and Israel attacks on Iran. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a note, and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry of Defence, UAE.
She wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon."
The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
Earlier, Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan had revealed that she is stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. She wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely."
READ | Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'