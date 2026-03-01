Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'

The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Esha Gupta, who is known for Rustom, Jannat 2, Baadshaho, and others, has assured her followers of her safety after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing crisis in Middle East following the US and Israel attacks on Iran. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a note, and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry of Defence, UAE.

She wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon."

The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Earlier, Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan had revealed that she is stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. She wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely."

READ | Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'