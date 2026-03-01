FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH

MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans

Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Karan Aujla takes over Delhi in P-POP CULTURE India Tour opener, historic show draws 75,000 fans to JLN Stadium

Who is Ahmad Vahidi? New commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

Explained: How India, West Indies can finish above South Africa in Group 1 and avoid England in T20 World Cup semifinal

Arundhati Roy's cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a gay role, to release after 37 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma rediscovers form to give IND edge in must-win match vs WI

IND vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma rediscovers form to give

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumour

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch Pink Card scheme for women

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'

The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'
Esha Gupta/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Esha Gupta, who is known for Rustom, Jannat 2, Baadshaho, and others, has assured her followers of her safety after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing crisis in Middle East following the US and Israel attacks on Iran. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a note, and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry of Defence, UAE.

She wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon."

The Middle East is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. 

Earlier, Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan had revealed that she is stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended. She wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely."

READ | Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'
Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in UAE amid US-Israel attacks on Iran
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumour
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch Pink Card scheme for women
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement