Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Esha Gupta shares adorable photo with her Spanish beau Manuel Campos Guallar

Esha Gupta has shared a picture with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Esha Gupta shares adorable photo with her Spanish beau Manuel Campos Guallar

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta, who has never been afraid of speaking the truth, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often stuns her fans and shares her bold pictures on the Internet.

Recently, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in a printed bikini. She looks sizzling hot in the clip. With more than 4,50,000 views, the video has been doing rounds on social media.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

After dropping the video in a bikini, the actress shared a picture with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. In the photo, Esha can be seen wearing a sexy red dress, meanwhile,  her boyfriend white shirt and black blazer.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She further talked about marriage and said that she will wait for the right time to start the next chapter of her life. She stated, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.