Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy beige colour bikini, photo goes viral

Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in hot beige colour bikini, photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is one of the fit actresses in the Hindi film industry and she often shares her hot and sexy videos on social media flaunting her superhot body. Now, Esha Gupta has once again burnt the internet with her sizzling picture in a tiny beige colour bikini. Esha Gupta is flaunting her curves in her bold avatar which has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch the viral photo here:

In the picture, Esha Gupta can be seen posing confidently for the camera in a beige colour bikini. She has left her hair open and has opted for minimalistic makeup.

Few days ago, Esha Gupta had shared some photos in which she was wearing a black mesh top, black leather pants, and an oversized blazer. Esha Gupta has chosen a top with a plunging neckline.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in web series Aashram and she will be seen again in Season 3 of Ashram. Esha Gupta recently took to Instagram to make the announcement. She had shared a picture with the caption ‘Summer again.”

Talking about her role in Aashram series, Esha Gupa told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”