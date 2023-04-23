Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy beige colour bikini, photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has once again burnt the internet with her sizzling picture in a tiny beige colour bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy beige colour bikini, photo goes viral
Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in hot beige colour bikini, photo goes viral

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is one of the fit actresses in the Hindi film industry and she often shares her hot and sexy videos on social media flaunting her superhot body. Now, Esha Gupta has once again burnt the internet with her sizzling picture in a tiny beige colour bikini. Esha Gupta is flaunting her curves in her bold avatar which has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch the viral photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

In the picture, Esha Gupta can be seen posing confidently for the camera in a beige colour bikini. She has left her hair open and has opted for minimalistic makeup.

Few days ago, Esha Gupta had shared some photos in which she was wearing a black mesh top, black leather pants, and an oversized blazer. Esha Gupta has chosen a top with a plunging neckline.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in web series Aashram and she will be seen again in Season 3 of Ashram. Esha Gupta recently took to Instagram to make the announcement. She had shared a picture with the caption ‘Summer again.”

Talking about her role in Aashram series, Esha Gupa told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.