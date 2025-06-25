Esha shared that she doesn’t tolerate disrespect and stood up for herself when Sajid verbally abused her.

Actress Esha Gupta, in a recent interview, talked about her fallout with director Sajid Khan during the filming of the 2014 movie Humshakals. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Esha said the work environment on the set was far from pleasant and things changed drastically between her and Sajid after a heated argument.

"Unhone mujhe gaali di, maine bhi di"

Esha shared that she doesn’t tolerate disrespect and stood up for herself when Sajid verbally abused her. She recalled, “I don't like people abusing me. Unhone mujhe gaali di, maine bhi di. Kuch log soch te nahi hain, frustrated hote hain. He was frustrated for a lot of reasons.” The actress said she immediately left the set after the argument, sat in her car still in costume, and went home without looking back.

Sajid Khan Apologised, But Esha Didn’t Accept It

Following the incident, Esha said she felt like she had left the film. However, it was producer Vashu Bhagnani and the associate producer who reached out and apologised. She later revealed that Sajid also apologised, but she never truly accepted it. “It got okay, but you don't feel the same love and admiration for the person. Log apni izzat apne aap hi gawa dete hain,” she said.

Maintained Professionalism Despite Differences

Despite the personal issues, Esha stayed professional to ensure the film's success. “I was cordial enough, ki humari film achhi jaye,” she said. However, she jokingly added, “Lekin jab humne screening pe film dekhi, Ram (Kapoor) ke bharose bhi nahi chhod sakte film,” hinting at how the final result didn’t meet expectations.

Humshakals Failed at the Box Office

Humshakals, starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta, failed to impress audiences and didn’t perform well at the box office.