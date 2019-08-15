Esha Gupta's Twitter hacked? Actor trolled for Republic Day instead of Independence Day wish, tweets 'dm me all numbers'

On August 15, when India was celebrating Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, actress Esha Gupta was in news for a rather unusual reason. The actress was trolled for tweeting 'happy republic day' over 'Independence Day'. The tweet did not go unnoticed and she was instantly under the scanner.

"Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day)," is what her now deleted tweet read. Soon after, the actor got trolled with a meme on Vijay Raaz asking 'dono alag alag hote hai kya.'

Here, see her tweet and some of the memes:

Happy independence day and Republic day Esha gupta pic.twitter.com/t7zxP6q4vc — Mr Bean (@IndianBean_) August 15, 2019

Alia Bhatt to Esha Gupta rn pic.twitter.com/x05raAeZvZ — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 15, 2019

Esha gupta In parallel universe https://t.co/eexAY1gccu — Savage_(@atram_shatram) August 15, 2019

Happy new year esha gupta mam — forever_akela (@forever_akela) August 15, 2019

Esha gupta ko bhi holi ki badhaiyan. — (@aalu_boonda) August 15, 2019

Esha Gupta won the MISS INDIA title in 2007, can tell you that those judges really messed up in selecting the rightful winner https://t.co/71L5t4j9rz — Dr. Bewda Rick (@SavageRaptor7) August 15, 2019

Soon after the trolls, Esha in now deleted tweets wrote, "Dm me all numbers" and "please send numbers waiting." She then went on to explain that her account had been hacked. "Account hacked please don't open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks," she wrote.

Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Two hours later, Esha went on to tweet, "Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking," adding, "Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much."

See her tweets here:

Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking). — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Esha Gupta was last in news for accusing a hotelier of 'raping her with his eyes'. The hotelier retailated stating he would file a defamation case on the actress for her claims.