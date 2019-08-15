Trending#

Esha Gupta's Twitter hacked? Actor trolled for Republic Day instead of Independence Day wish, tweets 'dm me all numbers'

Esha Gupta wished people Republic Day instead of Independence Day and ended up getting trolled on Twitter, and soon after claimed her account was hacked


Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 09:02 PM IST

On August 15, when India was celebrating Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, actress Esha Gupta was in news for a rather unusual reason. The actress was trolled for tweeting 'happy republic day' over 'Independence Day'. The tweet did not go unnoticed and she was instantly under the scanner.

"Gantantra diwas hardik shubhkamnae" (best wishes on Republic Day)," is what her now deleted tweet read. Soon after, the actor got trolled with a meme on Vijay Raaz asking 'dono alag alag hote hai kya.'

Here, see her tweet and some of the memes:

Soon after the trolls, Esha in now deleted tweets wrote, "Dm me all numbers" and "please send numbers waiting." She then went on to explain that her account had been hacked. "Account hacked please don't open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks," she wrote.

Two hours later, Esha went on to tweet, "Finally got the account back in order. Thanks to a lot of people who informed me on IG. (P.S-don’t change your password if you get a mail about any suspicious activity on twitter and asks you to change the password as that can lead to hacking," adding, "Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much."

See her tweets here:

Esha Gupta was last in news for accusing a hotelier of 'raping her with his eyes'. The hotelier retailated stating he would file a defamation case on the actress for her claims.

