Esha Gupta rings in New Year with her beau, seals the moment with a kiss

Actress Esha Gupta welcomed the new year with her Spanish beau Manuel Campos Guallar and they sealed their special moment with a kiss. In Esha's social media post, she and Manuel enjoying their quality time and Gupta expressed her joy about the moment by saying, "2022 from mine to you."

Recently, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in a printed bikini. She looks sizzling hot in the clip. With more than 4,50,000 views, the video has been doing rounds on social media. After dropping the video in a bikini, the actress shared another picture with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. In the photo, Esha can be seen wearing a sexy red dress, meanwhile, her boyfriend white shirt and black blazer.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

She further talked about marriage and said that she will wait for the right time to start the next chapter of her life. She stated, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”