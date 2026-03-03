CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams rescheduled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE; Check new dates here
Turmoil in Middle East: Multiple ramifications for India
Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT release date: When and where to watch first Rs 100-crore Gujarati film, made in just Rs 50 lakh
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Trump warns 'big wave' of attack; Know death toll, damages in strikes and retaliation across regions so far
Has US tested nuclear bombs amid Iran War? Mysterious earthquakes occur near secretive nuclear test range in Nevada
Esha Gupta returns to India from Abu Dhabi amid US-Israel-Iran war, thanks UAE authorities: 'We all were in this together'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share magical glimpses from sangeet ceremony: 'Big happy party with beautiful people'
Arunkumar Sambandam: Advancing Intelligent Performance Optimization in distributed and Cloud-native systems
Indonesia Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude tremors felt near Sumatra Island, details inside
Who is Saba Shawl? First Kashmiri woman to head Central Jail Srinagar
BOLLYWOOD
Esha Gupta revealed that stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi were provided cash for meals at the airport, and every single traveller was accommodated in hotels across the city. She expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the UAE authorities for their support during the tense situation.
Esha Gupta, who was stranded in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, has safely returned to India. Sharing her ordeal on social media on Tuesday, Esha expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the UAE authorities for their support during the tense situation.
In her long note on Instagram, she wrote, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home."
"Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was strength of a country which is the UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi", the Jannat 2 actress added.
Esha also recounted stories she heard from fellow guests at the hotel. She revealed that stranded passengers were provided cash for meals at the airport, and every single traveller was accommodated in available hotels across Abu Dhabi after the government stepped in to arrange their stay. Praising the swift response, the actress lauded the hotel management teams for working tirelessly for hours amid the chaos, ensuring that guests were taken care of despite the overwhelming situation.
"Not once did we see the people, all scared internally but no one created stress, we all were in this together. Thank you to everyone who helped and are helping people of the world to get back to their home. Your country is truly special. Thank you for our government for providing citizens with reassurance and working towards getting us all back. Thank you to UAE government in working in solidarity with every country for the citizens of the world! Radhe Radhe", she concluded.
Last week, the US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The sudden escalation of hostilities has plunged global aviation into turmoil, triggering airport shutdowns, sweeping airspace closures, and the cancellation or diversion of hundreds of flights worldwide.
READ | Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu: Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war