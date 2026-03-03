Esha Gupta returns to India from Abu Dhabi amid US-Israel-Iran war, thanks UAE authorities: 'We all were in this together'

Esha Gupta revealed that stranded passengers in Abu Dhabi were provided cash for meals at the airport, and every single traveller was accommodated in hotels across the city. She expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the UAE authorities for their support during the tense situation.

Esha Gupta, who was stranded in Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, has safely returned to India. Sharing her ordeal on social media on Tuesday, Esha expressed gratitude to both the Indian government and the UAE authorities for their support during the tense situation.

In her long note on Instagram, she wrote, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home."

"Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was strength of a country which is the UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi", the Jannat 2 actress added.

Esha also recounted stories she heard from fellow guests at the hotel. She revealed that stranded passengers were provided cash for meals at the airport, and every single traveller was accommodated in available hotels across Abu Dhabi after the government stepped in to arrange their stay. Praising the swift response, the actress lauded the hotel management teams for working tirelessly for hours amid the chaos, ensuring that guests were taken care of despite the overwhelming situation.

"Not once did we see the people, all scared internally but no one created stress, we all were in this together. Thank you to everyone who helped and are helping people of the world to get back to their home. Your country is truly special. Thank you for our government for providing citizens with reassurance and working towards getting us all back. Thank you to UAE government in working in solidarity with every country for the citizens of the world! Radhe Radhe", she concluded.

Last week, the US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities. In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The sudden escalation of hostilities has plunged global aviation into turmoil, triggering airport shutdowns, sweeping airspace closures, and the cancellation or diversion of hundreds of flights worldwide.

