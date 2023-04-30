Esha Gupta mercilessly trolled for stepping out in white see-through dress, netizens call it a 'gimmick'

Esha Gupta in Saree

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Her hot photos and videos on social media do set the internet on fire. However, her recent appearance has left netizens fumed. Recently, Esha was spotted wearing a white midi see-through bodycon outfit, and she even posed with fans and clicked a few selfies with them.

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Hottie @eshagupta," and it went viral in no time, but for the wrong reasons. In the video shared by the paparazzo, Esha's n*****s were visible from the outfit, and this irked netizens.

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens got furious about Esha's OOTD. A few of them even called it a gimmick. An internet user wrote, "Ghar se nikalne se pehle mirror me to dekhte hi honge pachas baar. Iska matlab ye bhi bas ek gimmick hai (She might have looked mirror 50 times before leaving home. So this is a gimmick by her)." Another internet user wrote, "Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention." A netizen added, "Arey didi Kuch to sharam karo (Sister, have some shame)." Another netizen added, "Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi (Anything in the name of fashion)."

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer, Aashram 3. Esha portrayed the role of Sonia, Baba Nirala's (Deol's) image manager and the show's Godman and Although the actress said she was delighted to be a part of the show because she was already a fan of Aashram, several fans have criticised Esha for displaying boldness on the show.

Talking about the same, Esha told Bollywood Bubble, “The problem is till now in India, they think that doing intimate scenes is such a big deal where you go in Bandstand everyone is doing it, so I don’t understand why are you asking me. But if I do the film voluntarily not only for a film that was not only directed but choreographed in front of so many people. It is sad that it is all the people talk about.”