Esha Gupta makes Insta-official with Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

Esha Gupta, a few days back, had revealed about her boyfriend who is stuck in Spain amid coronavirus pandemic. She had also spoken about how she is constantly in touch with him and keeping a check on his health. Now, finally, Esha shared the name and the photo of her beau by making her relationship Insta-official. His name is Manuel Campos Guallar and he is a Spanish based businessman.

In the photo, both are seen as a stylish couple in power dressing. Esha is seen all smiles in a black attire while Manuel suited up in style. Esha captioned the photo stating, "te amo mucho mi armour". This roughly translates as "I love you so much, my love".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, talking about Manuel, Esha had told Hindustan Times, "My boyfriend, who is in Spain, has been in isolation and has been taking all kinds of precautions. He has been telling me about the virus and somehow I was mentally prepared for this lockdown to happen. I’m talking to him every day and video calling to keep a check on his health. Honestly, he’s the one who is calming for the otherwise hyper person that I am. He has this relaxing effect on me."

She further spoke about living in lockdown by saying, "I am trying to keep myself calm and also taking care of my health… treating it like a war situation. (I am) Not hoarding food like many other people, because I know that’s wrong and I’m also making sure that I don’t overdo or waste things. The more I save today, it’s all the better for my tomorrow."