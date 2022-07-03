Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in black bikini, her beach avatar sets internet on fire

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta knows how to keep her fans, followers, and admirers stunned by sharing a few, but effective moments from her personal life. The Raaz 3 actress has done it again, and her fans are drooling over her latest beach pictures. Gupta shared two photos on her Instagram stories, and she is looking smoking hot.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a black bikini and having a laid-back time on the shore of the pacific ocean. Once you see the picture, you will keep visiting again and will go mesmerised by her beauty. Don't forget to look out for the 'E' necklace.

Here are the pictures

Esha Gupta is currently basking in the success of her web series Aashram 3 in which she stars as Sonia, hired to refine the image of Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala character. The actress, known for sharing her sexy and sensuous photos on social media, has talked about nepotism in Bollywood in a recent interview taking a dig at star kids.

Talking to ETimes, the actress, who made her debut in Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, said, "At times, I really wish I was from the industry, I know I wouldn't have faced that. When you're from the industry, you could be nasty, you could have given a flop but it would be no big deal because you would still have another film."

Esha even added that how she has met very few genuine people in the Hindi film industry as she said to the same portal, "As someone who's not from the industry, what I can speak for outsiders is that you don't get a shoulder to cry on. And you do not have anyone guiding you the right way. Because from most people that I met, very few were real and genuine." The actress further continued how her perception of nepotism has changed over the years as she stated that she didn't think that the film industry has not accepted her because she was getting films back to back, and acknowledged that her debut film Jannat 2 and Rustom co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz were big hits.