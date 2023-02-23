Search icon
Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in blazer and netted trousers, netizens call her 'perfect example of boldness'

Esha Gupta went braless in her latest sexy photos on Instagram. Netizens called her 'Desi Kylie Jenner' in the comments section.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta is a fashion diva and loves sharing her sensual and sultry pictures on social media. Esha has once again set the Internet on fire with the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram account.

The actress went braless and looked sizzling hot in just a blazer and netted trousers. On Wednesday, she dropped two photos, one in which she can be seated in front of a mirror, and in another, she gave a striking pose with a white wall in the background. On Thursday, Esha dropped another couple of photos seated on a wide beige-coloured sofa. Esha's Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar reacted to her pictures calling her 'Beauty at its best' with a red heart emoji.

Netizens too dropped several fire and red hearts emojis in the comments section. While several users called her 'Desi Kylie Jenner', another called her the 'perfect example of boldness'. "The night manager lead we want next!", wrote a netizen asking her to become the lead actress in the next season of Disney+ Hotstar's recent OTT show The Night Manager. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 and has been seen in glamorous roles in several other films such as Rustom, Chakravyuh, Baadshaho, Humshakals, and Commando 2 among others. She also appeared in the famous music video Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon sung by Armaan Malik and composed by his brother Amaal Malik.

The actress was last seen in a sexy and sultry avatar opposite Bobby Deol in Prakash Jha's crime drama web series Aashram 3 on MX Player. She has also appeared on other OTT shows such as REJCTX on ZEE5 and Nakaab on MX Player.

