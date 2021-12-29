Esha Gupta looks sizzling HOT in sexy, short leather dress; see pics

Esha Gupta is known to set the temperature high with her sizzling pictures on social media. Gupta's pictures on the digital world instantly go viral as she always amazes with jaw-dropping looks. The recent pictures of Esha Gupta is more than enough to claim her as the enchantress as the actress is oozing hotness from her black-lacey leather short dress.

The 'Jannat 2' actress knows how to slay in a bodycon, in a bikini, or even in a sports bra. Recently, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in a printed bikini. She looks sizzling hot in the clip. With more than 4,91,000 views, the video has been doing rounds on social media.

After dropping the video in a bikini, the actress shared a picture with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. In the photo, Esha can be seen wearing a sexy red dress, meanwhile, her boyfriend white shirt and a black blazer.

Esha has been upfront about various topics, and when it comes to relationships, Gupta has shared her views about marriage in an interview with Hindustan Times, and said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

The 'Rustom' actress continued and said, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

Esha was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab' opposite Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode, and she will soon be seen in 'Hera Pheri 3'