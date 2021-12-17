Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy figure in printed bikini, sizzling video goes VIRAL

Esha Gupta, a fashion star, is known for posting her sexy and bold photos on the internet. With her sexy video wearing a bikini on social media, the actress has once again captured everyone's attention.

Take a look at the viral video-

Recently, Esha raised the temperature when she dropped pictures of herself in blazer and pants, without wearing a bra.

The ‘Rustom’ actress Esha Gupta, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

She further talked about marriage and said that she will wait for the right time to start the next chapter of her life. She stated, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”