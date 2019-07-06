Esha Gupta accuses hotelier of misbehaving with her, says she felt unsafe despite security

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is the latest actress who has faced sexual harassing in public. The actress, who was rather in a celebratory mood after her movie One Day: Justice Delivered released, had to go through something she never imagined. A hotelier made her feel uncomfortable despite having security guards around.

"If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot," tweeted Esha.

"Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough," she went on to tweet further an hour later.

Read her tweets here:

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Esha also shared the message, "Some people are so rude, it's like they were never taught how to act with strangers.. some of y'all need lessons on manners."

Posting a video, Esha captioned, "About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna."

She continued to film him and said, "He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this "future rapist." Naming him, the actress continued, "His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa (sic)." "Rohit Vig-owns St Regis Goa,"