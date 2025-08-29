Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'

In her memoir, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Hema Malini once addressed her relationship with Dharmendra's first wife and said that certain subjects do not need to be discussed in public. While Hema Malini has never once visited Dharmendra's original house in Juhu, her home is only close by.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Aug 29, 2025

Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children when he married Hema Malini in 1980. Though his first wife was reportedly aware of Dharmendra and Hema Malini's affair, she never had much say in the matter. Dharmendra and Hema Malini eventually got married and had two daughters of their own. While all of Dharmendra's children have repeatedly confessed to sharing a close bond, many are unaware of Hema Malini, or her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol's, equation with Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur. 

Did Esha Deol ever meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur? 

In her memoir, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Hema Malini once addressed her relationship with Dharmendra's first wife and said that certain subjects do not need to be discussed in public. While Hema Malini has never once visited Dharmendra's original house in Juhu, her home is only a few meters away. It was Esha Deol, Hema Malini's daughter, who first visited Dharmendra's house, for the first time in 30 years of her life, when her uncle, Ajit, was ill. This was also the time when Esha Deol first met Prakash Kaur. About her meeting, she once said, "I touched her feet, she blessed me, and I walked away."

Hema Malini on her relationship with Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur

In her memoir, without directly speaking about the circumstances that led to her marrying Dharmendra, Hema Malini said, "I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that. Today, I am a working woman, and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have devoted my life to art and culture. I guess, if the situation were even slightly different from this, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business." 

READ | Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...

 

