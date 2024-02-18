Twitter
Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

Hema Malini reveals if her daughter Esha Deol is going to join politics soon.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Esha Deol recently grabbed headlines as she and her husband Bharat Takhtani announced their seperation after 11 years of marriage. Now, her mother, actor and politician Hema Malini has revealed if she is going to join politics. 

In a recent interview with ABP News, Hema Malini revealed that his husband Dharmendra supported her in becoming a politician and said, “The family is with me all the time. Because of them, I am able to do this. They are taking care of my house in Mumbai, so I am coming to Mathura very easily. I come and go back. Whatever I'm doing, Dharam ji is very happy with that, which is why he supports me and also comes to Mathura.” 

When asked if her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol are interested in joining politics, Hema Malini said, "If they want. Esha is very interested in it, she loves doing it. In the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics).” 

Recently, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani confirmed the news of their separation after 11 years of marriage. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout," the duo said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol has given a number of hits like Dhoom, Dus and No Entry. She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in the web series Invisible Woman alongside Suniel Shetty. Not only this, she also has the film Main in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Amit Sadh.

