Esha Deol showers love on half-brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer after skipping his son Karan’s wedding

Headlines

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

Lucky Bhaskar’s first-look poster revealed: Is Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri’s movie about a financial scam?

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

7 fruits to eat in monsoon for wonderful health benefits

Weight loss tips: 7 simple and healthy habits to shed extra kilos

10 superfoods that are healthy for your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Esha Deol showers love on half-brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer after skipping his son Karan’s wedding

Sunny Deol's half-sister and actor Esha Deol showers love on his upcoming movie Gadar 2's trailer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Gadar 2. Recently, the makers of the movie released the trailer and left fans impressed. The actor’s half-sister Esha Deol also extended her support to his film. 

Recently, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got hitched to Drisha Acharya, however, Esha Deol and Hema Malini’s absence in the wedding festivities grabbed headlines. Although Esha was absent in the wedding, she penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis).” 

She has now showered praise on the actor’s upcoming movie Gadar 2’s trailer. While sharing the trailer of her half-brother’s movie, Esha tagged Sunny Deol and added a bunch of emojis including applause, congratulations, and a red heart. 

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She is half-sister of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who are the sons of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. 

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11.

The movie revolves around Tara Singh who crosses the India-Pakistan border to save his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) and bring him back home. The movie is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Read Chup star Sunny Deol opens up about Gadar 2, admits 'we mess things up...'

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 reopens: Register before July 27 to secure a spot in the state’s medical colleges

When Icons Collide! Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman cross paths at Oscar Museum and bond over The Godfather — Check pics

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

Vlogging gone wrong: Vlogger's bike journey takes unexpected turn into canal, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE