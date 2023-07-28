Esha Deol showers love on half-brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer after skipping his son Karan’s wedding

Sunny Deol's half-sister and actor Esha Deol showers love on his upcoming movie Gadar 2's trailer.

Sunny Deol is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Gadar 2. Recently, the makers of the movie released the trailer and left fans impressed. The actor’s half-sister Esha Deol also extended her support to his film.

Recently, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got hitched to Drisha Acharya, however, Esha Deol and Hema Malini’s absence in the wedding festivities grabbed headlines. Although Esha was absent in the wedding, she penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis).”

She has now showered praise on the actor’s upcoming movie Gadar 2’s trailer. While sharing the trailer of her half-brother’s movie, Esha tagged Sunny Deol and added a bunch of emojis including applause, congratulations, and a red heart.

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She is half-sister of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who are the sons of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11.

The movie revolves around Tara Singh who crosses the India-Pakistan border to save his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) and bring him back home. The movie is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Read Chup star Sunny Deol opens up about Gadar 2, admits 'we mess things up...'