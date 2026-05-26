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Esha Deol shares first reaction after Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan posthumously, admits they 'deeply wished he was present' to accept honour

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Esha Deol shares first reaction after Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan posthumously, admits they 'deeply wished he was present' to accept honour

On Monday, Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, leaving the Deol family emotional. Esha penned a note and expressed their feelings.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2026, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Esha Deol shares first reaction after Dharmendra receives Padma Vibhushan posthumously, admits they 'deeply wished he was present' to accept honour
Dharmendra, Hema Malini (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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On Monday, the Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to 131 recipients from various fields. Among them was legendary star Dharmendra. The He-Man of Bollywood was posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry. Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, received the award on his behalf, and he took the award from the President. Hema was accompanied by their younger daughter, Ahana Deol, and she couldn't control her tears when she saw Hema accepting the honour and receiving a standing ovation from all the attendees. Hema and Ahana represented the Deol family, and it was a big moment for them. Esha Deol took her thoughts about the big win and penned an emotional note. 

Esha Deol on Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan moment 

On Instagram, Esha shared a carousel post with photos of Hema holding the award and looking down to mark respect for Dharamendra. In another photo, we see Hema and President Droupadi holding the honour. She even shared a video of the big moment. The Dhoom actress shared the post with the caption and admitted that they all wished that he could have received the honour by himself. "A moment of pride, a moment of emotion. How we so deeply wished he were present today, dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, looking as handsome as always, with the excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award." 

Esha remarked that Ahana Deol represented all 6 children 

Esha further added that Hema and Ahana represented the Deol family, including the sentiments of Prakash Kaur (Dharmendra's first wife), and her kids, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeyta Deol. 
She wrote, "Yesterday, as my mother represented our family and received the award. And the youngest of us, Ahana, represented all the 6 of us, his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father, a man who we love, who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts." 

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