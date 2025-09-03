Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...
Another cultural shock that Esha Deol witnessed was when she found out that the women in her husband's household pack lunchboxes for their husbands. However, praising her mother-in-law, Esha Deol said that she was “pampered”.
Esha Deol has been in the news for the past few days, especially after her ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, made his relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official'. After being together for 12 years, Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, got divorced from Bharat Takhtani and is now raising her two daughters as a single mother. When Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2011, it was the wedding of the decade. However, post-wedding, Esha Deol went into a cultural shock as she navigated her life in Bharat Takhtani's joint family.
Why was Esha Deol not allowed to wear shorts after her wedding to Bharat Takhtani?
In 2020, in her book Amma Mia, Esha Deol openly spoke about the changes that she encountered in her life after marrying Bharat Takhtani. "When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to," she wrote.
Despite not being allowed to wear shorts and ganjis in the house post marriage, Esha Deol said that Bharat Takhtani's family was “wonderful” as they “took me into their fold effortlessly.”
Esha Deol opens up on life after marriage with Bharat Takhtani
Esha Deol said that her mother-in-law made her feel like she was her "third son (after Bharat and his brother)," adding, "And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies, fruit, and cream."
