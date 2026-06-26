Esha Deol says she misses love after separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'Breakups happen...'

Esha Deol has revealed that she misses having love and romance in her life, but says her faith in love remains unchanged despite her separation.

Love continues to be an important part of Esha Deol's life, even though she says it is something she is currently missing. More than a year after announcing her separation from businessman Bharat Takhtani, the actor has spoken about moving forward, her belief in relationships and why she still hopes to find love again.

During a conversation on Curly Tales' podcast, Esha admitted that romance is something she misses deeply and described herself as someone who has always believed in love.

“I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

Although she has experienced breakups in the past and the end of her marriage, Esha said those experiences have not changed the way she looks at love.

“No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love. We all grew up seeing the unconditional love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji,” Esha shared.

The actor also reflected on her separation from Bharat Takhtani, calling it a deeply personal chapter in her life. She said situations like these become even more sensitive when children are involved. While she never wanted the news of her separation to become public, she understood that being public figures meant they had to handle it with dignity, care and sensitivity.

Esha and Bharat got married in Mumbai in 2012 and have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. After more than a decade of marriage, they announced their separation in 2024 through a joint statement.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected,” they said.

Even after ending their marriage, Esha and Bharat have continued to co-parent their daughters and have maintained an amicable relationship. They have been seen together on family outings, and Bharat also stood by Esha during a difficult time following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.