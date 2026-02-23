FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man

Apart from Dharmendra, global legends like Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, Val Kilmer, Rob Reiner and Tom Stoppard, among others, were also remembered at BAFTA Awards 2026 for their contribution to cinema. Dharmendra died on November 24 last year at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Esha Deol says father Dharmendra 'touched hearts across continents' after BAFTA 2026 pays tribute to Bollywood's He-Man
Dharmendra and Esha Deol
Esha Deol said her late father and Hindi cinema legend Dharmendra captivated audiences across the globe after he was honoured in a memorial segment at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The BAFTA Awards ceremony was held on Sunday in London, which included late Dharmendra as the sole Indian representative in its tribute to the cinematic greats lost over the past year. His image appeared on screen alongside French actress-singer Brigitte Bardot and German actor Udo Kier. Global legends like Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, Val Kilmer, Rob Reiner and Tom Stoppard, among others, were also remembered at BAFTA for their contribution to cinema. 

Dharmendra died on November 24 last year at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai due to prolonged illness. "That's my papa, his magic, a pure heart, the purest soul who touched millions of hearts across continents...not just as an actor but as a humble human being," Esha told PTI. 

Dharmendra’s career spanned across six decades and over 300 films. Affectionately dubbed the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema for his rugged physique and striking looks, he was a rare actor who mastered every genre, from romance to action, comedy, and drama, establishing himself as a versatile performer. Some of his most iconic films include Satyakam, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Charas, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

His final big screen appearance was in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, which released in January and also starred Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and others. In the past, Indian actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Dilip Kumar and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar were also honoured at BAFTA. 

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
