Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani confirms relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, shares romatic photos

Bharat Takhtani has now confirmed that he is in a relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The two are currently vacationing in Europe, with Meghna sharing pictures alongside Bharat on her Instagram Story.

Actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani ended their 12-year marriage in 2024. The couple, who wed at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012, are parents to two daughters — Radhya (born in 2017) and Miraya (born in 2019).

Bharat Takhtani has now confirmed that he is in a relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The two are currently vacationing in Europe, with Meghna sharing pictures alongside Bharat on her Instagram Story. She captioned one post, “The journey starts here,” and also reshared Bharat’s own post, which read, “Welcome to my family.”

In February 2024, Esha and Bharat issued a joint statement to Zoom announcing their separation: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you.”

Esha Deol has since spoken publicly about co-parenting with her former husband. In an interview with The Quint, she explained, “When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let’s give them the best… And you change the roles. And you co-parent.”

She further added, “Two individuals have decided something, let the children not suffer and let our ego aside and let’s try and work it out with these new roles that we have taken on into each other’s lives. For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can’t break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don’t give up on that.”