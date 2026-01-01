Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

Esha Deol welcomed 2026 in Dubai, and her first Insta post is dedicated to her father, Dharmendra, leaving netizens emotional.

Amid recovering from the grave loss of her father, Dharmendra's demise, Esha Deol welcomed 2026 in Dubai. The Dhoom actress dropped 2 photos on her social media, quietly stepping into the new year, but not without her father's blessings. In one photo, Esha is seen pointing towards a clear sky, illuminated by the moon. In another photo, Esha is pointing at a cloudy sky, and in a small gap, she added a text on it, 'Luv u Papa'. Esha's gesture proves how much she misses her biggest strength. Esha shared the photos with the caption, "Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. Love you all."

Here's the post

Bobby Deol reacted to Esha Deol's tribute to Dharmendra

The post soon went viral, and even her stepbrother Bobby Deol noticed the tribute she gave to their father. Bobby went to the comment section of Esha's post and dropped heart emojis, displaying affection towards her. Esha's elder stepbrother, Sunny Deol, is also active on Instagram, but he didn't react to her post. Other netizens have also reacted to Esha's post, expressing their condolence to her late father. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Happy New Year, my gorgeous ED. Wish you health, wealth, happiness, love, laughter, luck, joy and more." A netizen wrote, "Happy New Year, Esha! Wishing you a year that heals, feels lighter, laughs louder, and flows easier. More peace. More fun. Less stress. Happy New Year." One of the netizens lashed at the actress, "Abhi abhi papa ka dehant hua aur sab bhul ke dubai mein party mana rahi ho kya baat he."

Esha Deol and Hema Malini are getting ignored by the Deols?

Recently, Sunny and Bobby held a special screening of Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis. Several key people from the film industry attended the special screening. But neither Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, nor her daughters, Esha and Ahana, attended the screening. Before this, Hema and Sunny held two different prayer meetings for Dharmendra. Reports have it that Hema and family were even kept aloof from the last rites of Dharmendra after his demise. Thus, Esha and Hema were seen running towards the cremation ground during his funeral.