Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'

Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...

From Blood Moon to Ring of Fire: Major celestial events, including solar, lunar eclipses in 2026

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering Dharmendra, shares never-heard-before story behind Sholay: 'Itni zor se unhone mujhe...'

Dhurandhar: Revised version of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer to play in cinemas from Jan 1, changes in new print includes...

“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery

India set to impose NEW taxes on cigarettes, tobacco products, staring from…; Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?

BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat

HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star

Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...

Esha Deol welcomed 2026 in Dubai, and her first Insta post is dedicated to her father, Dharmendra, leaving netizens emotional.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 12:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Esha Deol rings in 2026 in Dubai, drops first post of new year remembering papa Dharmendra, stepbrother Bobby Deol reacts by dropping...
Esha Deol in Dubai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid recovering from the grave loss of her father, Dharmendra's demise, Esha Deol welcomed 2026 in Dubai. The Dhoom actress dropped 2 photos on her social media, quietly stepping into the new year, but not without her father's blessings. In one photo, Esha is seen pointing towards a clear sky, illuminated by the moon. In another photo, Esha is pointing at a cloudy sky, and in a small gap, she added a text on it, 'Luv u Papa'. Esha's gesture proves how much she misses her biggest strength. Esha shared the photos with the caption, "Stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. Love you all."

Here's the post

Bobby Deol reacted to Esha Deol's tribute to Dharmendra 

The post soon went viral, and even her stepbrother Bobby Deol noticed the tribute she gave to their father. Bobby went to the comment section of Esha's post and dropped heart emojis, displaying affection towards her. Esha's elder stepbrother, Sunny Deol, is also active on Instagram, but he didn't react to her post. Other netizens have also reacted to Esha's post, expressing their condolence to her late father. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Happy New Year, my gorgeous ED. Wish you health, wealth, happiness, love, laughter, luck, joy and more." A netizen wrote, "Happy New Year, Esha! Wishing you a year that heals, feels lighter, laughs louder, and flows easier. More peace. More fun. Less stress. Happy New Year." One of the netizens lashed at the actress, "Abhi abhi papa ka dehant hua aur sab bhul ke dubai mein party mana rahi ho kya baat he."

Esha Deol and Hema Malini are getting ignored by the Deols?

Recently, Sunny and Bobby held a special screening of Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis. Several key people from the film industry attended the special screening. But neither Dharmendra's second wife, Hema Malini, nor her daughters, Esha and Ahana, attended the screening. Before this, Hema and Sunny held two different prayer meetings for Dharmendra. Reports have it that Hema and family were even kept aloof from the last rites of Dharmendra after his demise. Thus, Esha and Hema were seen running towards the cremation ground during his funeral.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?
BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs on terror threat
HIGH alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Security tightened in valley after inputs
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation
Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxication allegations in Canada's Vancouver; airline says, 'zero-tolerance...'
Another SHOCKER from Air India? Pilot fails smell test, detained over intoxicati
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination; government takes BIG action, suspends...
Indore SHOCKER : At least 8 dead, 149 hospitalised due to water contamination
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement