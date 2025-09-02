Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Esha Deol opens up on divorce from Bharat Takhtani as he makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official': 'It is important to let your ego...'

Esha Deol also revealed how the bond between ex-partners might soften if they decided to make their children a priority. "The other person has to melt, if it’s possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Esha Deol opens up on divorce from Bharat Takhtani as he makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official': 'It is important to let your ego...'
Esha Deol, daughter of veteran superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, went through a major life change in 2024 after the end of her over a decade-old marriage with Bharat Takhtani. The couple, parents to two daughters, now live separately but continue to co-parent their two children. Now, after Bharat Takhtani has made his relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official', Esha Deol's old interview about navigating single parenthood and how her life has been post-divorce has gone viral. 

Esha Deol opens up on her life after divorce from Bharat Takhtani

In an old interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared how the transition from being a married woman to a single parent has not been easy, but her children remain her priority through it all. 

Esha Deol emphasised the fact that even though the equation between two people might change, if they are parents, they must always stand united. "When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let’s give them the best," she said.

Esha Deol also revealed how the bond between ex-partners might soften if they decided to make their children a priority. "The other person has to melt, if it’s possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent," she said, adding, "For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can’t break. Maybe the other unit has broken, but for your kids, be that one unit."

When did Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani get divorced?

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who tied the knot in 2012, confirmed their split with a joint statement over a decade later. It read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

READ | Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
