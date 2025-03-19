Esha, who is making her big screen comeback after 14 years with the film Tumko Meri Kasam, revealed that due to her frequent collaborations with actor Ajay Devgn at the peak of her career, rumors about them dating often spread.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently opened up about being linked to many of her co-stars during her early years in the Hindi film industry.

Esha, who is making her big screen comeback after 14 years with the film Tumko Meri Kasam, revealed that due to her frequent collaborations with actor Ajay Devgn at the peak of her career, rumors about them dating often spread.

In an interview with The Quint, Esha admitted that while some of the rumors may have had a hint of truth, many were entirely fabricated. She said, "I was linked to a lot of my co-stars back then. Some may be true, but many were not. They were even trying to link me up with Ajay Devgn."

She clarified, however, that her relationship with Ajay had always been rooted in mutual respect and admiration. "I share a very beautiful and different bond with Ajay. It is filled with respect, love, and admiration for each other. That was so weird," she added, reflecting on the speculation that made headlines at the time.

Esha and Ajay appeared together in multiple films, such as Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, and Cash, which probably contributed to the rumors. The two also came together in 2022 for the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

While reacting to the reasons behind the rumors, Esha said, "There were a lot of stories cooked up. Maybe because we were doing a lot of films together at that time."

Esha, daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, stepped into Bollywood in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. While her performances earned praise, her early films did not leave a significant mark at the box office.