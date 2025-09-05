Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Esha Deol once confessed her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to 'put on weight' after marriage: 'She's aware of what...'

In 2020, in her book Amma Mia, Esha Deol openly spoke about the changes that she encountered in her life after marrying Bharat Takhtani. "When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Esha Deol and her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani have been the centre of attention ever since the latter shared a cosy picture on social media with his alleged lady love, Meghna Lakhani, hinting at his new relationship post his divorce from Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were married for over a decade and were parents to two girls when they decided to amicably part ways. Amid this, Esha Deol's old interviews are now going viral on social media, especially the ones where she opened up about adjusting to a joint family. 

Esha Deol says her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to put on weight after marriage

In a Filmfare interview after their wedding, both Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani spoke about life after marriage, with the former also comparing herself to her mother, Hema Malini's character from Satte Pe Satta, as she was the first daughter-in-law of her husband's family. 

During the interview, Esha Deol also made one confession and revealed how her then-husband, Bharat Takhtani, did not want her to put on weight after marriage. "Bharat doesn't want me to put on weight. We'll soon be joining ashtanga yoga classes," she had said. 

In the same interview, Bharat Takhtani shared how Esha Deol was always "gharelu" (homely), despite being a working woman in the film industry. "She takes care of my mother, her moods, she's gelled so well. Actually, Esha's always been gharelu, though she liked to believe she was the boy of the house. She's caring and responsible. She's aware of what keeps me happy. I'm a foodie; I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favourite dishes are prepared at home. In fact, for someone who didn't know how to make chai, just the other day, she cooked Khow Suey," he said.

Esha Deol was not allowed to wear shorts after marriage? 

In 2020, in her book Amma Mia, Esha Deol openly spoke about the changes that she encountered in her life after marrying Bharat Takhtani. "When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed. Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn’t roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to," she wrote. Despite not being allowed to wear shorts and ganjis in the house post marriage, Esha Deol said that Bharat Takhtani's family was “wonderful” as they “took me into their fold effortlessly.” 

READ | Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Ibiza photos were leaked by...: Paparazzo Manav Manglani's SHOCKING claim goes viral

