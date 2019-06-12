Esha Deol on second daughter Miraya Takhtani: I am sure Radhya will be a wonderful elder sister to her

On June 10, 2019, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second baby, a girl. They named her Miraya Takhtani. This is their second daughter after Radhya Takhtani, who was born in 2017. Esha took to her Instagram page and announced the happy news. She wrote, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani". Esha and Bharat have been married for seven years now and their family is completed!

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Esha was asked the meaning of Miraya, she stated, "When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together." On being asked the atmosphere at home, Esha replied, "Celebrations had begun the moment we learnt that I was expecting. And the closer you get to the due date, the excitement in the house increases. Now, my sister (Ahana) and sisters-in-law will decorate the house."

The Dhoom actor also shared details about Radhya sharing a room with Miraya. Esha said, "My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes. We are also getting a playroom ready."

She concluded by talking about Radhya's excitement about being an elder sister. The actor said, "The day she figured out that my stomach was getting bigger, we told her about the baby and she had been excited about it ever since. I am sure she will be a wonderful elder sister."