Esha Deol makes big statement on Dharmendra being snubbed at Oscars' memoriam segment: 'For papa, life was never...'

After Hema Malini, Esha Deol also commented on the Oscars ignoring the late superstar, Dharmendra, in the memorial segment.

After Hema Malini, Esha Deol has now reacted to Dharmendra being snubbed at the Oscars 2026's memorium segment. The 98th Academy Awards were held on March 16, and the memorium segment was 15 minutes longer than the previous year. Yet, Indian icons Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were ignored by the Oscars. Esha, in an interview with Variety India, shared her thoughts on the ignorance of the jury members and asserted that "it would ever make a difference to papa."

Esha Deol on Dharmendra being snubbed at the Oscars 2026

Assuring that Dharmendra's "heart has always been far too big to worry about such things," she further added, "I don’t think it would ever make a difference to Papa. His heart has always been far too big to worry about such things. For him, life was never about recognition or status—it was about love, kindness, and the place he held in people’s hearts."

Hema Malini on Oscars ignoring Dharmendra's contribution

Unlike Esha, Hema expressed her thoughts in strong words and asserted that the Oscars should have paid homage to her late husband. In an interview with HT City, she said, "Personally, Dharam ji never bothered about all this! The love from his fans was above everything. I thank everyone for their concern and for remembering him with such affection even now. The love and respect people have for Dharmendra mean a great deal to us. Oscars should have mentioned Dharamji's name certainly."

Dharmendra was really snubbed at the Oscars 2026

This year, the tribute segment was 15 minutes longer than in previous years, paying tribute to Hollywood legends including Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and Robert Redford. Despite the extended runtime, Dharmendra was ignored in the broadcast.

However, Dharmendra is included in the official online list of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) alongside five Indian film personalities: B. Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, Jayasree Kabir, Kota Srinivasa Rao and documentary filmmaker S Krishnaswamy.

This ain't the first time an Indian celebrated artist was ignored at the Oscars. In 2021, the late actor Dilip Kumar wasn’t mentioned in the Oscars' memorium segment. Previously, the Memoriam segment has occasionally featured Indian film personalities. At the 90th Academy Awards, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were honoured in the montage and even received a musical tribute by Eddie Vedder.

At the 93rd Academy Awards, actors Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were also remembered in the segment.